Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard

1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful 4 Bed- 3 Bath home available for rent. The home is located directly in front of the community pond with a beautiful water feature! You'll be able to enjoy long summer walks right along the path. The first floor features a full bath and a study, which can be used as a 5th bedroom. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen is nicely updated with GRANITE counter-tops and plenty of storage. The backyard is a generous size, perfect for those BBQs. Conveniently located right off of Bethany Drive near Central Expressway 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard have any available units?
1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

