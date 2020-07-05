1408 Bethany Creek Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed- 3 Bath home available for rent. The home is located directly in front of the community pond with a beautiful water feature! You'll be able to enjoy long summer walks right along the path. The first floor features a full bath and a study, which can be used as a 5th bedroom. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen is nicely updated with GRANITE counter-tops and plenty of storage. The backyard is a generous size, perfect for those BBQs. Conveniently located right off of Bethany Drive near Central Expressway 75.