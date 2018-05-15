All apartments in Allen
1407 Brook Ridge Avenue
1407 Brook Ridge Avenue

1407 Brook Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Brook Ridge Avenue, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
NO CARPET!! Awesome 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with covered back patio! Large kitchen with built in window seat and large breakfast nook so the actual dining room could be turned into an office or second living area. Spacious living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Master fits king size bed and has a walk in closet. Master bath has 2 sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Covered back patio!! Walking path across the street and walking distance to community swimming pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue have any available units?
1407 Brook Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Brook Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Brook Ridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.

