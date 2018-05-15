1407 Brook Ridge Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

NO CARPET!! Awesome 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with covered back patio! Large kitchen with built in window seat and large breakfast nook so the actual dining room could be turned into an office or second living area. Spacious living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Master fits king size bed and has a walk in closet. Master bath has 2 sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Covered back patio!! Walking path across the street and walking distance to community swimming pool and playground.