1406 Lighthouse Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautifully updated 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home in quiet neighborhood with community pool and park. Exemplary RATED Green Elementary in walking distance. House Features PLANTATION SHUTTERS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, C-TILE WITH SLATE INSET, CUSTOM PAINT TREATMENT, HEAVY MOLDING & TRIM. HUGE ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GAS COOK TOP, BAR SEATING, LARGE NOOK. Fireplace WITH DOUBLE STACKED MANTLE, Built in ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. MASTER WITH SEATING AREA, BATH WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORS AND DOUBLE VANITIES, GARDEN TUB, SEP FRAME LESS SHOWER & LARGE WIC. 3 LG BR'S UP WITH BIG GAME ROOM WITH BI SHELVES. Great Location. Close to highways 121 and 75, Shopping,Schools and Restaurants