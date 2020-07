Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful well maintained home located in west Allen's desirable Glendover community. Walk to Kerr elementary school and Park. 4 bedrooms 3 full baths, master room, spare bedroom with full bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms and large game room upstairs. House is filled with plenty of natural light. Wood floor& ceramic tile throughout the first floor. Big and nice backyard. Convenient to highway and shopping.