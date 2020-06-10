All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:22 AM

1402 Caliche Trail

1402 Caliche Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Caliche Trail, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Absolutely stunning Executive home immaculately maintained and updated, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with game room, media room area & study. 2 dining areas and huge Island kitchen with breakfast bar. Granite countertops, Gas Cooktop! Plantation shutters throughout home, tinted windows on west side of home for energy efficiency. M I Coventry Semi Custom home in Collin County located in the Prestigious Creekside At Ridgeview subdivision, one of West Allen's newest and premier communities. Fabulous finish out. Community Hike & bike trail, greenbelt along Rowlett Creek & community lake. Award Winning schools. Close to major entertainment, transportation arteries, shopping, dining and more. Shows like a model home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Caliche Trail have any available units?
1402 Caliche Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Caliche Trail have?
Some of 1402 Caliche Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Caliche Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Caliche Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Caliche Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Caliche Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1402 Caliche Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Caliche Trail offers parking.
Does 1402 Caliche Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Caliche Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Caliche Trail have a pool?
No, 1402 Caliche Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Caliche Trail have accessible units?
No, 1402 Caliche Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Caliche Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Caliche Trail has units with dishwashers.

