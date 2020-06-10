1402 Caliche Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Absolutely stunning Executive home immaculately maintained and updated, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with game room, media room area & study. 2 dining areas and huge Island kitchen with breakfast bar. Granite countertops, Gas Cooktop! Plantation shutters throughout home, tinted windows on west side of home for energy efficiency. M I Coventry Semi Custom home in Collin County located in the Prestigious Creekside At Ridgeview subdivision, one of West Allen's newest and premier communities. Fabulous finish out. Community Hike & bike trail, greenbelt along Rowlett Creek & community lake. Award Winning schools. Close to major entertainment, transportation arteries, shopping, dining and more. Shows like a model home!