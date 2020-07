Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a corner lot. The house has been newly remodeled with new appliances, new carpet in bedrooms only and freshly painted. Well located in the prestigious Allen ISD. Has a nice size back yard and a double garage. Close to HW75, Exchange and Bethany and minutes away from Allen Premium Outlets.