Amenities

dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

Great location with easy access to 75 and 121. Walking distance to exemplary Allen ISD elementary school and minutes to tons of shopping and restaurants. This beautiful one story home has been kept in pristine condition. Laminate flooring throughout the house with oversize bedrooms. Open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. Windows in each room get plenty of sunlight. Move in ready by Jan. 10, 2019.