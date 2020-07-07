1327 Shelborn Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home in Allen ISD. Enjoy the two large living areas on either side of entry. Spacious kitchen with HUGE walk-in pantry & generous cabinet & counter space. Stainless steel Samsung refrigerator INCLUDED. Large game room upstairs. Massive master suite with enormous grand master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, & colossal walk-in closet. Oversized guest bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Large backyard with gorgeous privacy fence & relaxing backyard pool oasis. Walking distance to park, pond, hike trails, bike trails, playground, & elementary school. Minutes from Hwy 75 & close to Allen & Fairview shopping, restaurants, golf courses, Eagle stadium, Allen Natatorium, & so much more.