Allen, TX
1327 Shelborn Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:19 PM

1327 Shelborn Drive

1327 Shelborn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Shelborn Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Allen ISD. Enjoy the two large living areas on either side of entry. Spacious kitchen with HUGE walk-in pantry & generous cabinet & counter space. Stainless steel Samsung refrigerator INCLUDED. Large game room upstairs. Massive master suite with enormous grand master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, & colossal walk-in closet. Oversized guest bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Large backyard with gorgeous privacy fence & relaxing backyard pool oasis. Walking distance to park, pond, hike trails, bike trails, playground, & elementary school. Minutes from Hwy 75 & close to Allen & Fairview shopping, restaurants, golf courses, Eagle stadium, Allen Natatorium, & so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Shelborn Drive have any available units?
1327 Shelborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 Shelborn Drive have?
Some of 1327 Shelborn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Shelborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Shelborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Shelborn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Shelborn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1327 Shelborn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Shelborn Drive offers parking.
Does 1327 Shelborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Shelborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Shelborn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1327 Shelborn Drive has a pool.
Does 1327 Shelborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1327 Shelborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Shelborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Shelborn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

