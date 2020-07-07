1327 Shelborn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in Allen ISD. Enjoy the two large living areas on either side of entry. Spacious kitchen with HUGE walk-in pantry & generous cabinet & counter space. Stainless steel Samsung refrigerator INCLUDED. Large game room upstairs. Massive master suite with enormous grand master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, & colossal walk-in closet. Oversized guest bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Large backyard with gorgeous privacy fence & relaxing backyard pool oasis. Walking distance to park, pond, hike trails, bike trails, playground, & elementary school. Minutes from Hwy 75 & close to Allen & Fairview shopping, restaurants, golf courses, Eagle stadium, Allen Natatorium, & so much more.