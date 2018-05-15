All apartments in Allen
1322 Canterbury Dr

1322 Canterbury Drive
Location

1322 Canterbury Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
An amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Allen Texas is now available. This home features white appliances, deep hardwood floors, 2" blinds, 2 car garage, gas fireplace, gas range and a garden tub in the master bath. Spacious bakyard with 8" wood fence.

Schedule a self tour today at www.tenantturner.com

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
817-500-9408

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1322-canterbury-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Canterbury Dr have any available units?
1322 Canterbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Canterbury Dr have?
Some of 1322 Canterbury Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Canterbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Canterbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Canterbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 Canterbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1322 Canterbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Canterbury Dr offers parking.
Does 1322 Canterbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Canterbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Canterbury Dr have a pool?
No, 1322 Canterbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Canterbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 1322 Canterbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Canterbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Canterbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

