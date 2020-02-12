All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1320 Dove Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1320 Dove Brook Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:17 AM

1320 Dove Brook Drive

1320 Dove Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1320 Dove Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom home in award winning Allen ISD! Extensive hardwood floors, arched walkways and updated gray & white palette! Updated kitchen featuring granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances overlooks breakfast room with built in buffet for extra storage and family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. 1st floor master suite with updated bath featuring dual sinks, makeup vanity, walk-in shower and soaking tub! Executive study with French Doors! 2nd story is complete with 3 secondary bedrooms and ENORMOUS gameroom that could be 5th bedroom OR media! Spacious backyard with patio and board on board fence! Community pool, playground & jogging trail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Dove Brook Drive have any available units?
1320 Dove Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Dove Brook Drive have?
Some of 1320 Dove Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Dove Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Dove Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Dove Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Dove Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1320 Dove Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Dove Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1320 Dove Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Dove Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Dove Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1320 Dove Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1320 Dove Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Dove Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Dove Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Dove Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary