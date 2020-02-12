1320 Dove Brook Drive

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom home in award winning Allen ISD! Extensive hardwood floors, arched walkways and updated gray & white palette! Updated kitchen featuring granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances overlooks breakfast room with built in buffet for extra storage and family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. 1st floor master suite with updated bath featuring dual sinks, makeup vanity, walk-in shower and soaking tub! Executive study with French Doors! 2nd story is complete with 3 secondary bedrooms and ENORMOUS gameroom that could be 5th bedroom OR media! Spacious backyard with patio and board on board fence! Community pool, playground & jogging trail!