Allen, TX
1320 Canterbury Drive
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:24 PM

1320 Canterbury Drive

1320 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Canterbury Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
playground
business center
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
playground
pool
Immaculate, move in ready home! Entire house fresh paint throughout. Brand new flooring, carpet, blinds, light fixtures, ceiling fan. Covered patio and cover deck. Open floor plan. Big living room on 1st and 2nd floor. Lots of storage space. Convection oven. Gas cooktop. 4 bed plus a study room. Big yard.
Community offers Olympic-sized pool, playground, catch and release pond, & maintenance of common grounds. Walking distance to Kerr Elementary School, community pool, Glendover Park. Location also within minutes of US 75, SH 121, and business centers, shopping, restaurants, medical facility & sport center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
1320 Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 1320 Canterbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1320 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
No, 1320 Canterbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1320 Canterbury Drive has a pool.
Does 1320 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Canterbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

