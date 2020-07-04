1320 Canterbury Drive

Amenities

Immaculate, move in ready home! Entire house fresh paint throughout. Brand new flooring, carpet, blinds, light fixtures, ceiling fan. Covered patio and cover deck. Open floor plan. Big living room on 1st and 2nd floor. Lots of storage space. Convection oven. Gas cooktop. 4 bed plus a study room. Big yard.

Community offers Olympic-sized pool, playground, catch and release pond, & maintenance of common grounds. Walking distance to Kerr Elementary School, community pool, Glendover Park. Location also within minutes of US 75, SH 121, and business centers, shopping, restaurants, medical facility & sport center