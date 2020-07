Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Located in the quite, mature neighborhood of Greengate sits this cute house. You get an over sized living area with lwood floors and a corner brick, wood burning fireplace. All three bedrooms have laminate wood floors as well. Master has large walk in closet. Nice sized breakfast nook and attached light and bright kitchen overlooks the huge backyard. Open patio. Nice privacy fence. Great home!