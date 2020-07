Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

Wonderful schools and great locations. Conner lot, open floorplan 4 bedroom single story home is waiting for you. New paint inside wall and new laminated wood flooring in living , dining and study rooms, Study room could be 4th bedroom with its own closet. large Kitchen with gas cooktop, Island, pantry and breakfast bar. Fireplace with gas starter and Gas log. Walking to community pool, Playground, park, pond and elementary school. No Pets Please!