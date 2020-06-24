All apartments in Allen
1316 Lamar Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 Lamar Lane

1316 Lamar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Lamar Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Allen ISD. Well maintained home comes with 3 bed and 2 bath. Spacious living room with fireplace and laminate floors throughout common areas. kitchen including breakfast area opens to dining room. Large master bedroom has walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate shower. Low maintenance backyard has 10ft privacy fence. Perfect location closing to Elementary School, jogging trails, pond, park, Allen Premium Outlets and Fairview Town Center with tons of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to Hwy 75 and 121. House has refrigerator, washer and drier for free use. Don’t miss out this fantastic home. Easy show, easy apply. House is ready for moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Lamar Lane have any available units?
1316 Lamar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Lamar Lane have?
Some of 1316 Lamar Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Lamar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Lamar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Lamar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Lamar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1316 Lamar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Lamar Lane offers parking.
Does 1316 Lamar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Lamar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Lamar Lane have a pool?
No, 1316 Lamar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Lamar Lane have accessible units?
No, 1316 Lamar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Lamar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Lamar Lane has units with dishwashers.

