1316 Lamar Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent Allen ISD. Well maintained home comes with 3 bed and 2 bath. Spacious living room with fireplace and laminate floors throughout common areas. kitchen including breakfast area opens to dining room. Large master bedroom has walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate shower. Low maintenance backyard has 10ft privacy fence. Perfect location closing to Elementary School, jogging trails, pond, park, Allen Premium Outlets and Fairview Town Center with tons of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to Hwy 75 and 121. House has refrigerator, washer and drier for free use. Don’t miss out this fantastic home. Easy show, easy apply. House is ready for moving in.