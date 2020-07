Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Ready for immediate occupancy. Great location. Beautifully remodeled and renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 story on a large lot. All new stainless steel appliances. Granite Countertops. New Flooring. Shows like a new model home. If you like new, this is for you. 2 car covered parking & patio just built!