Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous home, close to all amenities and its all near Villages of Fairview and Allen.Many, many upgrades with new engineered hardwood, cabinets, counter top, and appliances throughout.Spacious master as well as the spacious secondary bedrooms will surely impress you. Don't forget to check out the pantry and the large laundry room. A must see, hurry before this one is gone!!