1312 Woodland Court

**Special! If you sign a lease by 09/30/18, you will get free rent through 10/29/18!!**



Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,416 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling! Kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Built in shelves in hall. Spacious backyard with mature trees and shed! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.