Allen, TX
1312 Woodland Court
1312 Woodland Court

1312 Woodland Court · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Woodland Court, Allen, TX 75002
Timberbend

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you sign a lease by 09/30/18, you will get free rent through 10/29/18!!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,416 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling! Kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Built in shelves in hall. Spacious backyard with mature trees and shed! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Woodland Court have any available units?
1312 Woodland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1312 Woodland Court currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Woodland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Woodland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Woodland Court is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Woodland Court offer parking?
No, 1312 Woodland Court does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Woodland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Woodland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Woodland Court have a pool?
No, 1312 Woodland Court does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Woodland Court have accessible units?
No, 1312 Woodland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Woodland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Woodland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Woodland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Woodland Court does not have units with air conditioning.

