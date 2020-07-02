All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1311 Salado Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1311 Salado Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:40 PM

1311 Salado Drive

1311 Salado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1311 Salado Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Stunning executive Huntington home in highly sought after Twin Creeks Community. Grand entry with soaring ceiling, hardwood floors. Staircase with wrought iron spindles, crown molding, granite counter top for kitchen with huge island in kitchen. Lots of windows with plenty of lights in all rooms, master bedroom downstairs with spacious master bathroom with dual sink and separate shower and bath tub. Another bedroom downstairs has ensuite bathroom perfect for guest or in-laws. This community features lots of facilities including swimming pool and tennis courts. Application fee is $55 per adult and can be paid electronically, may consider short term lease on case by case basis. Written applications only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Salado Drive have any available units?
1311 Salado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Salado Drive have?
Some of 1311 Salado Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Salado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Salado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Salado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Salado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1311 Salado Drive offer parking?
No, 1311 Salado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Salado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Salado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Salado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Salado Drive has a pool.
Does 1311 Salado Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Salado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Salado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Salado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary