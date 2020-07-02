1311 Salado Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities pool tennis court

Stunning executive Huntington home in highly sought after Twin Creeks Community. Grand entry with soaring ceiling, hardwood floors. Staircase with wrought iron spindles, crown molding, granite counter top for kitchen with huge island in kitchen. Lots of windows with plenty of lights in all rooms, master bedroom downstairs with spacious master bathroom with dual sink and separate shower and bath tub. Another bedroom downstairs has ensuite bathroom perfect for guest or in-laws. This community features lots of facilities including swimming pool and tennis courts. Application fee is $55 per adult and can be paid electronically, may consider short term lease on case by case basis. Written applications only.