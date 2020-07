Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WELL MAINTAINED 1 STORY IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO 121 AND HWY 75. PRIVATE CORNER LOT WITH EXCELLENT LANDSCAPING. OPEN CONCEPT FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH HUGE WALK-IN PANTRY, BREAKFAST AREA. SEPARATE STUDY AND FORMAL DINING. MASTER SUITE BOASTS SEP SHOWER AND TUB, DUAL SINKS AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. BACK PATIO WITH NICE SIZE YARD. FRESH PAINT IN 2015. HVAC IN 2012. WIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND. THIS IS A MUST SEE! WILL NOT DISAPPOINT.