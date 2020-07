Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Built By Windsor Homes ~ Don't miss out on this gem! This beautifully constructed townhome features hardwood flooring throughout the common spaces downstairs, granite, accent tiles, spacious covered patio out back perfect for entertaining to go along with a large fenced in back yard. Glendover Gardens is right in the heart of West Allen, right off Exchange Parkway with both 121 and 75 being easily accessible and feeds into exemplary rated schools.