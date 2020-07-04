All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1229 Brenham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1229 Brenham Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

1229 Brenham Drive

1229 Brenham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1229 Brenham Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2-6 month lease options avail - Immaculate 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath + Study, Gameroom & 3 car garage home. Soaring ceilings, wood floors & an abundance of natural light welcome you into this inviting space. Spacious living room open to chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, granite counters, walk-in pantry & tons of cabinet space. Master suite features vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows with views of the manicured pool area. Three great sized secondary bedrooms provide the perfect layout for easy living! Entertain in your own private retreat including a saltwater heated pool, spa, outdoor kitchen with built in grill, serving bar & lush landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Brenham Drive have any available units?
1229 Brenham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Brenham Drive have?
Some of 1229 Brenham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Brenham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Brenham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Brenham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Brenham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1229 Brenham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Brenham Drive offers parking.
Does 1229 Brenham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Brenham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Brenham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1229 Brenham Drive has a pool.
Does 1229 Brenham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1229 Brenham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Brenham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Brenham Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary