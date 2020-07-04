1229 Brenham Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

2-6 month lease options avail - Immaculate 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath + Study, Gameroom & 3 car garage home. Soaring ceilings, wood floors & an abundance of natural light welcome you into this inviting space. Spacious living room open to chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, granite counters, walk-in pantry & tons of cabinet space. Master suite features vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows with views of the manicured pool area. Three great sized secondary bedrooms provide the perfect layout for easy living! Entertain in your own private retreat including a saltwater heated pool, spa, outdoor kitchen with built in grill, serving bar & lush landscaping.