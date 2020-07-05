All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1207 Fox Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1207 Fox Trail Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1207 Fox Trail Drive

1207 Fox Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1207 Fox Trail Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come Check out this terrific Location! Walk to Marion Elementary and Neighborhood park and walking-Running trails. Spacious one-story home with charming large front covered porch, 4 bedrooms-2 Baths, & Oversized 2 Car Garage, located on greenbelt with so many beautiful trees! Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet, Floor plan is ideal with split bedrooms, high ceilings, formal dining, large family room and kitchen w SS appliances & Fridge included. Great location couple of minutes from shopping & dinning, Villages at Allen&Fairview, and Allen Outlets, I-75 and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Fox Trail Drive have any available units?
1207 Fox Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Fox Trail Drive have?
Some of 1207 Fox Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Fox Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Fox Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Fox Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Fox Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1207 Fox Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Fox Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 1207 Fox Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Fox Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Fox Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 1207 Fox Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Fox Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1207 Fox Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Fox Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Fox Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary