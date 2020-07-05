1207 Fox Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come Check out this terrific Location! Walk to Marion Elementary and Neighborhood park and walking-Running trails. Spacious one-story home with charming large front covered porch, 4 bedrooms-2 Baths, & Oversized 2 Car Garage, located on greenbelt with so many beautiful trees! Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet, Floor plan is ideal with split bedrooms, high ceilings, formal dining, large family room and kitchen w SS appliances & Fridge included. Great location couple of minutes from shopping & dinning, Villages at Allen&Fairview, and Allen Outlets, I-75 and 121.