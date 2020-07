Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in well established neighborhood. Very well taken care of yard and landscaping. Very nice large covered front porch with plenty of room for morning coffee or just to sit and relax, built in speakers there also. Nice backyard with a beautiful Live Oak tree for plenty of shade but perfect amount of sunlight for St Augustine grass to thrive. Very clean and well kept home within walking distance from schools and parks.