1200 Cabernet Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful home in Allen ISD. Luxury top-grade hardwoods in living area, formal dining, & master. Living area with vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Kitchen offers a gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, & generous cabinet & counter space. Large master suite downstairs with grand master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, private commode, & walk in closet. Secondary bedroom downstairs that could be used as an office. Media room wired for surround sound. Over sized guest bedrooms all with spacious closet space. Backyard with privacy fence. Two car garage. Great location places you minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!