All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1200 Cabernet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1200 Cabernet Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:53 PM

1200 Cabernet Drive

1200 Cabernet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1200 Cabernet Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home in Allen ISD. Luxury top-grade hardwoods in living area, formal dining, & master. Living area with vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Kitchen offers a gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, & generous cabinet & counter space. Large master suite downstairs with grand master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, private commode, & walk in closet. Secondary bedroom downstairs that could be used as an office. Media room wired for surround sound. Over sized guest bedrooms all with spacious closet space. Backyard with privacy fence. Two car garage. Great location places you minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Cabernet Drive have any available units?
1200 Cabernet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Cabernet Drive have?
Some of 1200 Cabernet Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Cabernet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Cabernet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Cabernet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Cabernet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1200 Cabernet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Cabernet Drive offers parking.
Does 1200 Cabernet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Cabernet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Cabernet Drive have a pool?
No, 1200 Cabernet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Cabernet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Cabernet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Cabernet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Cabernet Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary