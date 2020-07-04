All apartments in Allen
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:59 AM

1183 Sophia Street

1183 Sophia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1183 Sophia Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful updated Twin Creeks Townhome! 3 bedroom 2 and half bath with 2 car garage. Wood floors in living, dining and master. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, black appliances, ceramic tile floors and huge walk in pantry.Large open floor plan. Master is downstairs with garden tub separate shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Upstairs there is a second living area, study, 2 bedrooms and another bath. Large laundry room with drip dry area, and storage. Awesome cedar pergola covers the lovely patio. Small fenced backyard, two car garage with pegboard and opener. neutral colors through out & updated fixtures. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1183 Sophia Street have any available units?
1183 Sophia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1183 Sophia Street have?
Some of 1183 Sophia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1183 Sophia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1183 Sophia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1183 Sophia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1183 Sophia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1183 Sophia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1183 Sophia Street offers parking.
Does 1183 Sophia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1183 Sophia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1183 Sophia Street have a pool?
No, 1183 Sophia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1183 Sophia Street have accessible units?
No, 1183 Sophia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1183 Sophia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1183 Sophia Street has units with dishwashers.

