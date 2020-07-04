1183 Sophia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful updated Twin Creeks Townhome! 3 bedroom 2 and half bath with 2 car garage. Wood floors in living, dining and master. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, black appliances, ceramic tile floors and huge walk in pantry.Large open floor plan. Master is downstairs with garden tub separate shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Upstairs there is a second living area, study, 2 bedrooms and another bath. Large laundry room with drip dry area, and storage. Awesome cedar pergola covers the lovely patio. Small fenced backyard, two car garage with pegboard and opener. neutral colors through out & updated fixtures. This home is a must see!