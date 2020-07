Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in sought after Villas At Twin Creeks features two spacious living areas, open kitchen with granite counters and separate dining area. Master bedroom downstairs, with walk in closet and bath. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms separated by the gameroom, with another full bath. All bedrooms have generous closet space. Nice private back yard. Lease includes use of community pool.