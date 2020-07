Amenities

Townhome in West Allen with 3 bedrooms , 2.5 baths,2 car garage, gameroom loft upstairs. open kitchen, master bedroom downstairs. hardwoods adorn the entry and most of the bottom floorplan and a modern color scheme sillouettes a very desireable legacy homes floorplan. Exemploy Allen ISD awaits you as well as access to Twin Creeks Amenities including tennis, hike & bike, swan lake and much more