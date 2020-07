Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage media room

One of a kind custom built home! Must see! Beautiful custom home in Twin Creeks. Handscraped hardwood floors, enjoy the large gourmet kitchen, or entertain outdoors with the outdoor kitchen and fireplace. Oversized media room. Enjoy the amenities of Twin Creeks. Yard maintenance is included in the rent!