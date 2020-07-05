All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1114 Shady Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1114 Shady Brook Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:54 AM

1114 Shady Brook Drive

1114 Shady Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1114 Shady Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this amazingly spacious, open, beautiful single story home in the desirable Allen ISD!!!! Rated the 4th best school district by Niche.com in the DFW area! Home comes with hardwood floors, extensive moldings & trim, designer paint, granite counter-tops in the kitchen & bathrooms, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans & fixtures. Private backyard with extended concrete patio & greenbelt views. Property is located near Bethany Lakes Park, Bethany Ridge Park, Shadow Lakes Park, Highway 75, George Bush Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway. Fridge is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Shady Brook Drive have any available units?
1114 Shady Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Shady Brook Drive have?
Some of 1114 Shady Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Shady Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Shady Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Shady Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Shady Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1114 Shady Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Shady Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1114 Shady Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Shady Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Shady Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Shady Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Shady Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Shady Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Shady Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Shady Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary