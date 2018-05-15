All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:38 AM

1110 Timberline Lane

1110 Timberline Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Timberline Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely two story home located at established neighborhood. Vault ceiling in entrance. Just upgraded newer carpet, new wood like Vinyl floor. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are down stairs, two other bedrooms and game room are upstairs. Bay windows is in the breakfast. Vault ceiling in good size Kitchen with island. Brand new Whirlpool stainless oven, microwave and dishwasher have been delivered in the Kitchen, they are waiting to be installed by first weekend of April. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Timberline Lane have any available units?
1110 Timberline Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Timberline Lane have?
Some of 1110 Timberline Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Timberline Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Timberline Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Timberline Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Timberline Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Timberline Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Timberline Lane offers parking.
Does 1110 Timberline Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Timberline Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Timberline Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Timberline Lane has a pool.
Does 1110 Timberline Lane have accessible units?
No, 1110 Timberline Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Timberline Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Timberline Lane has units with dishwashers.

