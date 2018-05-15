1110 Timberline Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely two story home located at established neighborhood. Vault ceiling in entrance. Just upgraded newer carpet, new wood like Vinyl floor. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are down stairs, two other bedrooms and game room are upstairs. Bay windows is in the breakfast. Vault ceiling in good size Kitchen with island. Brand new Whirlpool stainless oven, microwave and dishwasher have been delivered in the Kitchen, they are waiting to be installed by first weekend of April. Pets are case by case.