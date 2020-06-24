All apartments in Allen
1107 Sunrise Drive
1107 Sunrise Drive

1107 Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Sunrise Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Secondary bedrooms and bathroom are painted in neutral colors per the feedback received.
Perfect one story with newer upgrades done within past two years including hardwood flooring, plush carpet, granite kitchen, backsplash, oven, microwave, faucets, bathroom upgrades, new AC unit, insulated garage, fresh-stain on fence and roof replacement. Smart upgrades include Nest learning thermostat, Blossom smart sprinkler system, motion lighting under cabinets and back of garage entrance.Walking distance to elementary and close to shopping. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
1107 Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 1107 Sunrise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Sunrise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1107 Sunrise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Sunrise Drive offers parking.
Does 1107 Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Sunrise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Sunrise Drive have a pool?
No, 1107 Sunrise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 1107 Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 Sunrise Drive has units with dishwashers.

