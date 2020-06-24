1107 Sunrise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Secondary bedrooms and bathroom are painted in neutral colors per the feedback received.

Perfect one story with newer upgrades done within past two years including hardwood flooring, plush carpet, granite kitchen, backsplash, oven, microwave, faucets, bathroom upgrades, new AC unit, insulated garage, fresh-stain on fence and roof replacement. Smart upgrades include Nest learning thermostat, Blossom smart sprinkler system, motion lighting under cabinets and back of garage entrance.Walking distance to elementary and close to shopping. A MUST SEE!