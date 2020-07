Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well kept, clean and updated property, ready for new occupant. Great space, and ability to enjoy indoor and outdoor areas. Wood floors all of down stairs, carpet upstairs. Update master bathroom with Hollywood tub, extended shower, and barn door. We do all the paperwork, show and let us know. No smoking allowed, we are pet friendly, no exotic pets. Application and TSC in transaction desk.