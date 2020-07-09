All apartments in Allen
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1105 Ferndale Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

1105 Ferndale Drive

1105 Ferndale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Ferndale Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
The Garrett floor plan by Ashton Woods is a two-story home in the desirable West Allen, minutes away from Watters Creek Mall andConnemara Meadow Nature Preserve , 72 acres of natural habitat and bike and walk trails and close proximity to all major Highways. As you enter this home, the foyer brings you right into the family room that has vaulted ceiling. The family room is open to the breakfast nook and kitchen with a study towards the front of the home. Large walk through kitchen and covered patio to the side of the home. The hide-a-way stairs go upstairs to the media room and secondary bedrooms and bathrooms.4th bedroom could be media room. Tenant and their agents should verify all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Ferndale Drive have any available units?
1105 Ferndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Ferndale Drive have?
Some of 1105 Ferndale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Ferndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Ferndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Ferndale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Ferndale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1105 Ferndale Drive offer parking?
No, 1105 Ferndale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Ferndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Ferndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Ferndale Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Ferndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Ferndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Ferndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Ferndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Ferndale Drive has units with dishwashers.

