107 Shannon Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

107 Shannon Dr

107 Shannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Shannon Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unique single story 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home situated in Clearview Estates in the heart of Allen!

Fantastic open floor plan with raised ceilings and oversized back yard with charming covered patio, a beautiful kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

This home has two living areas with a wood-burning fireplace in the den, two dining areas, and a separate laundry room. Nice hard surface wood type flooring throughout and upgraded frieze carpet in bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom has a sitting area and master bath w separate shower and dual vanities as well as huge walk-in closet.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5907200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Shannon Dr have any available units?
107 Shannon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Shannon Dr have?
Some of 107 Shannon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Shannon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
107 Shannon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Shannon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Shannon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 107 Shannon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 107 Shannon Dr offers parking.
Does 107 Shannon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Shannon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Shannon Dr have a pool?
No, 107 Shannon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 107 Shannon Dr have accessible units?
No, 107 Shannon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Shannon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Shannon Dr has units with dishwashers.

