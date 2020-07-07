107 Shannon Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Unique single story 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home situated in Clearview Estates in the heart of Allen!



Fantastic open floor plan with raised ceilings and oversized back yard with charming covered patio, a beautiful kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.



This home has two living areas with a wood-burning fireplace in the den, two dining areas, and a separate laundry room. Nice hard surface wood type flooring throughout and upgraded frieze carpet in bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom has a sitting area and master bath w separate shower and dual vanities as well as huge walk-in closet.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5907200)