1064 Margo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1064 Margo Drive

1064 Margo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Margo Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
new construction
FOR LEASE, New Construction Home in Twin Creeks Village, READY FOR QUICK MOVE IN; Luxury finishes abound in this beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home; has Guest Suite on the 1st Floor, along with a Study or Formal Dining, Family Room; Kitchen has Gas Cooktop,Vented to the outside, and full Stainless Appliances; New Stainless Refrigerator will be included with lease. Window coverings to be installed. Access to Community Pool, and access to all Twin Creeks has to offer. Nearby venues for dining, entertainment, recreation, and shopping at The Village at Allen and Watters Creek. Highly rated Schools nearby. Close to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen. Submit TAR Application along with $50 per person app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Margo Drive have any available units?
1064 Margo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 Margo Drive have?
Some of 1064 Margo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Margo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Margo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Margo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Margo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1064 Margo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Margo Drive offers parking.
Does 1064 Margo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Margo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Margo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1064 Margo Drive has a pool.
Does 1064 Margo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1064 Margo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Margo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 Margo Drive has units with dishwashers.

