1064 Margo Drive

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite new construction

FOR LEASE, New Construction Home in Twin Creeks Village, READY FOR QUICK MOVE IN; Luxury finishes abound in this beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home; has Guest Suite on the 1st Floor, along with a Study or Formal Dining, Family Room; Kitchen has Gas Cooktop,Vented to the outside, and full Stainless Appliances; New Stainless Refrigerator will be included with lease. Window coverings to be installed. Access to Community Pool, and access to all Twin Creeks has to offer. Nearby venues for dining, entertainment, recreation, and shopping at The Village at Allen and Watters Creek. Highly rated Schools nearby. Close to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen. Submit TAR Application along with $50 per person app fee.