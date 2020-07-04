1044 Palmetto Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom single family house in Allen. Kitchen featured granite counter-top, building-in microwave, ventilation system, and ceramic tile floor. Office room has existing study desk and bookshelves. Upstairs second floor features big game room, a media room and 2 other bedrooms. Note 1: $400 pet security deposit for each pet and $350 one-time non-refundable pet fee for each pet upon execution of the lease agreement. Note 2: tenants can use the following existing equipment: refrigerator, freezer, washer, dryer, projector, screen, speakers for free, but landlord will not repair them during lease term. Note 3: the storage room under stairs is full of landlord's stuff and cannot be used by tenants.