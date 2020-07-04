All apartments in Allen
1044 Palmetto Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1044 Palmetto Drive

1044 Palmetto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1044 Palmetto Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom single family house in Allen. Kitchen featured granite counter-top, building-in microwave, ventilation system, and ceramic tile floor. Office room has existing study desk and bookshelves. Upstairs second floor features big game room, a media room and 2 other bedrooms. Note 1: $400 pet security deposit for each pet and $350 one-time non-refundable pet fee for each pet upon execution of the lease agreement. Note 2: tenants can use the following existing equipment: refrigerator, freezer, washer, dryer, projector, screen, speakers for free, but landlord will not repair them during lease term. Note 3: the storage room under stairs is full of landlord's stuff and cannot be used by tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 800
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Palmetto Drive have any available units?
1044 Palmetto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 Palmetto Drive have?
Some of 1044 Palmetto Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Palmetto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Palmetto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Palmetto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Palmetto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Palmetto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Palmetto Drive offers parking.
Does 1044 Palmetto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 Palmetto Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Palmetto Drive have a pool?
No, 1044 Palmetto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Palmetto Drive have accessible units?
No, 1044 Palmetto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Palmetto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Palmetto Drive has units with dishwashers.

