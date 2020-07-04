1044 Palmetto Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom single family house in Allen. Kitchen featured granite counter-top, building-in microwave, ventilation system, and ceramic tile floor. Office room has existing study desk and bookshelves. Upstairs second floor features big game room, a media room and 2 other bedrooms. Note 1: $400 pet security deposit for each pet and $350 one-time non-refundable pet fee for each pet upon execution of the lease agreement. Note 2: tenants can use the following existing equipment: refrigerator, freezer, washer, dryer, projector, screen, speakers for free, but landlord will not repair them during lease term. Note 3: the storage room under stairs is full of landlord's stuff and cannot be used by tenants.