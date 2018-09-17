1034 Enchanted Rock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Sprawling single story Pulte home with desirable Camden floor plan. The beautiful chef's kitchen features Whirlpool SS appls with a 5 burner gas cktop, granite ctops, butler's pantry & large island for gathering. Enjoy hosting meals in the oversized breakfast room w plenty of seating for 8 or more! The warm and inviting open living area is highlighted by a stone corner fireplace. Split master retreat offers a view of the peaceful backyard and a large en suite bath. All bedrooms are generous in size with WIC's. The study can easily be used as a 4th bedroom w closet. Unwind year round in the backyard under the covered patio and pergola.Waterford Parks offers amenities galore to match every lifestyle!Welcome home!