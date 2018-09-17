All apartments in Allen
1034 Enchanted Rock Drive

1034 Enchanted Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Enchanted Rock Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Sprawling single story Pulte home with desirable Camden floor plan. The beautiful chef's kitchen features Whirlpool SS appls with a 5 burner gas cktop, granite ctops, butler's pantry & large island for gathering. Enjoy hosting meals in the oversized breakfast room w plenty of seating for 8 or more! The warm and inviting open living area is highlighted by a stone corner fireplace. Split master retreat offers a view of the peaceful backyard and a large en suite bath. All bedrooms are generous in size with WIC's. The study can easily be used as a 4th bedroom w closet. Unwind year round in the backyard under the covered patio and pergola.Waterford Parks offers amenities galore to match every lifestyle!Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive have any available units?
1034 Enchanted Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive have?
Some of 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Enchanted Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 Enchanted Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

