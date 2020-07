Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very close to schools & Allen shopping, perfect location with access to Hwy 75 and 121, and walking distance to Marion Elementary. Great four bedroom, two bath, floor plan, Walk into combined living & dining area, then enter into the large kitchen which overlooks a 2nd living area. Master has laminate wood flooring & walk-in closet. Ready for immediate occupancy!