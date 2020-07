Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A charming home with open floor plan, 3 BR and 2 baths on a corner lot. Natural light and soft colors throughout. Beautiful wood flooring in entry and living space. Spacious cabinets in the kitchen. Located in a lovely community and acclaimed Allen ISD. Super convenient access to shopping centers and dining with just a few minutes to US75. A refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. The patio furniture and gas grill are also included.