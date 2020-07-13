/
apartments with pool
137 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
140 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd
312 Blue Bonnet Boulevard, Alamo Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3485 sqft
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd Available 08/14/20 ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,358
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
21 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
59 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,004
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
35 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,597
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,704
2106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,781
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,229
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
930 sqft
Step out of the ordinary and reach new heights at The Quarry Alamo Heights Apartment Homes located in San Antonio, Texas.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 29 at 04:28am
$
5 Units Available
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park - Northwood
7926 Broadway St 106A
7926 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo in Alamo Heights! - Looking for a short term lease and something that’s move in ready? You’ll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
100 LORENZ RD
100 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
Located In The Alamo Heights ISD**Electric & Water Utilities Included In Monthly Rent**Excellent Floor Plan Makes Unit Feel Larger** Two Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths* Tile Flooring, no carpet* Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer Stay For Tenant Use** This Is A
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
300 E BASSE
300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathe a sigh of relief, you've found a great place to call home. Live in the heart of Alamo Heights in a community that has everything you could ever want.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Terrell Heights
66 BREES BLVD
66 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
531 sqft
Love the Barcelona!... Upstairs studio available .. French doors lead to a balcony overlooking the pool... Updated kitchen and bathroom.. super clean.. Very quiet sought after complex... A short walk to some awesome shopping.. grocery store..
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park - Northwood
8038 Broadway St
8038 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
895 sqft
Very nice FULLY FURNISHED condo. Owner will consider 9 month lease for students. An upstairs; 1 bedroom/1 bath condo. Has private balcony with double french doors leading out to a tree shaded balcony in a private setting. Washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Alamo Heights
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
75 Units Available
Oakwell Farms
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
Tobin Hill
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,439
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Tobin Hill
Can Plant
503 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,348
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1160 sqft
Located in the historic Pearl neighborhood, this community has a 24-hour gym, game room, pool, and bike storage area. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
23 Units Available
Lockhill Estates
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
40 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,096
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
