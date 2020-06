Amenities

Charming Alamo Heights Cottage*Hardwood Floors* Central Heat & Air* Washer/Dryer*Granite Countertop in Kitchen*Close to Ft Sam*Easy Access to Austin Hwy Shopping & Restaurants*10 Minutes to the Airport*Good Schools*Super Location for All the Special Places in SA - Breckenridge Park (golf, picnic, Zoo, hike/bike, Witte Museum, Japanese Gardens), Botanical Gardens, Quarry Market, The Pearl. Plus Downtown Alamo Heights & Downtown SA with The River Walk. Can't Beat the Location*