Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

ALAMO HEIGHTS DUPLEX - Spacious Duplex Unit in a Fantastic Location in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Great Curb Appeal & Even Better Value in this 2-Level, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit Just Seconds Away from Shopping & Restaurants Along Austin Hwy * Huge Living Areas on First & Second Levels, Kitchen Appliances Included, & 2 Covered Parking Spaces * Water/Sewer & Lawn Maintenance Included * Pets Accepted Case-by-Case * Alamo Heights ISD



(RLNE5188569)