!!!1 MONTH FREE IF MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST.!!!Alamo heights Living!! Updated and very spacious 2Bd 2Bth Condominium in the very Heart of Alamo Heights and their Great school district, enjoy the shopping proximity and easy commuting access, This Bright and Roomy Home features stainless still appliances, marble tile in Kitchen counters and Bathroom and beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the condo living areas and bedrooms, NO CARPET, Call me now to set up your preview!