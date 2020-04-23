152 TERRELL RD

Amenities

A spacious downstairs two bedroom, two full bath gem-perfectly situated in the heart of Alamo Heights-within walking distance of retail shopping, dining delights and the extremely popular Central Market This luxury apartment is an ideal find for convenience, comfort and charm, one block north of Central Market. The open floor plan boasts glowing, refinished hardwood floors, ample living space and super built-in living room bookshelves. A great balance of old world charm and updated conveniences!