152 TERRELL RD
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

152 TERRELL RD

152 Terrell Road · No Longer Available
Location

152 Terrell Road, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A spacious downstairs two bedroom, two full bath gem-perfectly situated in the heart of Alamo Heights-within walking distance of retail shopping, dining delights and the extremely popular Central Market This luxury apartment is an ideal find for convenience, comfort and charm, one block north of Central Market. The open floor plan boasts glowing, refinished hardwood floors, ample living space and super built-in living room bookshelves. A great balance of old world charm and updated conveniences!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

