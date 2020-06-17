111 Blue Bonnet Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cottage charm abounds in this wonderful Alamo Heights home featuring hardwood floors, bead board accents and 2 inch wood blinds. The bright, open kitchen leads to a generously sized dining area with 2 sets of French doors onto a spacious deck, extending living space to the outdoors. Conveniently located just off Broadway near Alamo Heights City Hall, you'll be a short stroll from the McNay Art Museum and a host of upscale shops and cafes along the Broadway Corridor. Move in ready, must see!