Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath Alamo Heights cottage. This completely updated one-story home is located on a quiet street in Bluebonnet Hills. It has tons of windows, beautiful hardwood floors, great kitchen with good cabinet space and nice appliances, large utility room with washer/dryer connections, 2 front patio areas with mission tile, fenced yard with an electric gate, back house for storage. Close to The Quarry, Sunset Ridge Shopping area, 410 and 281. Rent includes yard service!!