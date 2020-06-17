All apartments in Alamo Heights
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:48 PM

101 ROSEMARY AVE

101 Rosemary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 Rosemary Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning traditional brick home in the heart of Alamo Heights! This completely updated 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, large open living/dining area, fantastic kitchen w/attached breakfast area, wonderful private backyard with covered deck, 2 car garage with additional parking for 3 vehicles, large master suite with balcony and huge walk-in closet. Lots of storage inside & in garage. Close to 281, 410, Quarry Market. Urban living at it's best! Yard service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 ROSEMARY AVE have any available units?
101 ROSEMARY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 101 ROSEMARY AVE have?
Some of 101 ROSEMARY AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 ROSEMARY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
101 ROSEMARY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 ROSEMARY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 101 ROSEMARY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamo Heights.
Does 101 ROSEMARY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 101 ROSEMARY AVE offers parking.
Does 101 ROSEMARY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 ROSEMARY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 ROSEMARY AVE have a pool?
No, 101 ROSEMARY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 101 ROSEMARY AVE have accessible units?
No, 101 ROSEMARY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 101 ROSEMARY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 ROSEMARY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 ROSEMARY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 ROSEMARY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
