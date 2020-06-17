101 ROSEMARY AVE

Amenities

Stunning traditional brick home in the heart of Alamo Heights! This completely updated 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, large open living/dining area, fantastic kitchen w/attached breakfast area, wonderful private backyard with covered deck, 2 car garage with additional parking for 3 vehicles, large master suite with balcony and huge walk-in closet. Lots of storage inside & in garage. Close to 281, 410, Quarry Market. Urban living at it's best! Yard service included in rent.