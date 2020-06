Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in desirable Northwoods neighborhood. Fenced back yard and storage shed. House to be painted and kitchen updated once vacant. Applicants must have a minimum combined verifiable gross monthly income of $4,600 and a minimum credit score of 620. Small pets under 20lbs considered with $300 pet fee. $45. per person fee for background check. Security Deposit $1,500. House is currently occupied and will be available mid to late July. Owner/Agent