Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access garage parking

We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information!



We proudly introduce The Standard at White House Apartments, where small-town charm marries a resort-inspired lifestyle to provide the ultimate luxury living experience. Located in peaceful White House, TN, our upscale community offers a thoughtful selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, a wealth of exciting amenities, and a pet-friendly environment.



Between a relaxing pool, an elite fitness center, an outdoor courtyard with a trellis covered grilling station, and a stylish clubhouse, you’ll have a hard time choosing where to go first. Much to your enjoyment, we also have Wi-Fi in all common areas, a gaming room, and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Can you already picture which of our community features will become your favorite? As for the apartments, they have a refined look, emphasized by soaring 9-foot ceilings, fau