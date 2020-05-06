3825 Somers Lane

Amenities

Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits. There is an attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen. large master bathroom with his and her closest, washer and dryer can be included in rent. Tollgate Village has playgrounds, walking trails, pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, and easy access to the interstate. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Applicant(s) must pass