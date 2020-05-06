All apartments in Thompson's Station
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:06 AM

3825 Somers Lane

3825 Somers Lane · (615) 574-7343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN 37179

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits. There is an attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen. large master bathroom with his and her closest, washer and dryer can be included in rent. Tollgate Village has playgrounds, walking trails, pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, and easy access to the interstate. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Applicant(s) must pass

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Somers Lane have any available units?
3825 Somers Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3825 Somers Lane have?
Some of 3825 Somers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 Somers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Somers Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Somers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3825 Somers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thompson's Station.
Does 3825 Somers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3825 Somers Lane does offer parking.
Does 3825 Somers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 Somers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Somers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3825 Somers Lane has a pool.
Does 3825 Somers Lane have accessible units?
No, 3825 Somers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Somers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 Somers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 Somers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 Somers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
